If your politician is a cult conservative MAGA nut who lies or spreads and promotes conspiracy junk, vote him/her out.
If your politician is still beating a dead horse with election fraud lies from two years ago, buck him off.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: November 4, 2022 @ 11:45 pm
If your politician is a cult conservative MAGA nut who lies or spreads and promotes conspiracy junk, vote him/her out.
If your politician is still beating a dead horse with election fraud lies from two years ago, buck him off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.