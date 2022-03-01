President Biden just nominated Judge Katanji Brown Jackson to fill the upcoming vacancy on the Supreme Court. If confirmed, she will be the first black woman out of 115 justices to serve on the Court since it was created in 1790. Judge Jackson has distinguished herself at every level of her career. It is past time to have black women represented on our Supreme Court. And yet, some people have accused the President of pandering. One of your regular contributors even wrote that it was a tragedy that “certain races don’t realize they are being pandered.”
I found his statement to be misguided. I believe that Judge Jackson is aware that she has been nominated because of her character and her credentials. If her nomination advances the cause of black women at the same time, then it could be said to be an example of a win-win situation, not an example of “pandering.”
It is racist to point out the judge is black and misogynist to point out she is female. Sorry, but that is the new set of Liberalized standards. My question is simple. Would you be peddling this person if they were a white male? What this country needs is for all of us to quit pointing out our differences and put into office people who do not have an agenda (like promoting skin color or first whatever over qualifications).
