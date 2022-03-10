Recently Governor Greg Abbott issued a directive that gender affirming treatment for children under the age of 21 is considered child abuse. Parents and professionals who are engaged in the transitioning process with children should be prosecuted and Child Protective Services would be required to remove the children from the violating family or relatives.
This directive is based in stereotypical belief systems and not on best practices. Also, the religious right is strongly persecuting trans families unjustly. Science clearly indicates that transitioning children have a lower suicide rate, depression, and/or anxiety issues. The radical religious right is ignoring the following Biblical scriptures Isaiah 56:3-5, Matthew 19:12, and Acts 8:26-40.
