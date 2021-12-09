There’s something not quite right with the federal government’s obsession with vaccination. With about half the U.S. vaccinated and half declining the jab, America constitutes a very large experiment in progress. As things stand, the fate of over 100 million unvaccinated people could be statistically compared in the months and years ahead to the fate of those who were terrorized into particpating in an “experimental medical procedure,” without the benefit of the required package insert to provide informed consent to particpants regarding the potential side effects of the procedure. Such a large-scale experiment could expose a hidden agenda, if the results proved unfavorable to those who opted to receive the vaccine.Dr. Fauci, Dr. Woodcock, et al, would likely go to great lengths to prevent the public from discovering that the vaccine was far more deadly than the virus it was intended to protect the public from. They might even risk appearing irrational to avoid that scenario by insisting that absolutely everyone be vaccinated, thereby leaving no control group for comnparison purposes.
Do you think I am too cynical? A conspiracy theorist? Ask yourself, “Why has the DFS not released the results of the testing from the pre-clinical phase of the vaccine?” In fact, the FDA responded to a Freedom of Information Act request for hundreds of thousands of pages of early test results of the Warp Speed vaccines by absurdly claiming they can only produce 500 pages per month – resulting in a projected completion date for the FOIA request by the year 2076. Could it be that those results reveal that almost every animal injected with the cvaccine died within two year of injection?
