It’s truly amazing how you can be a Democratic golden child one minute and then in the next minute you’re a low life, racist, white supremacist.
That just happened to Elon Musk who purchased Twitter. When Elon Musk announced that Twitter will no longer censor free speech it, eliminated one Democratic advantage of censoring any conservative item that might give them any advantage in the political arena.
