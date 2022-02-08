So the hotel and convention center (which I voted against) construction is underway. Oh wait, it is going to need another increase of almost $6.4 million to build it on a swamp. That is OK everyone is facing these increases. It won’t be added to the city budget. We will use contingencies or surplus funds set aside for emergencies.
What about using those funds to permanently make repairs/upgrades to known sanitary overflows. Every time we get a hard rain. As I have written before, the city overflows on the streets to Goose Creek at Baker Rd., West Humble, Black Duck Bay at Missouri and Oklahoma St., Cedar Bayou at Ferry Road, and Kilgore Rd. Burnet Bay off of Burnet Rd. Stop polluting our waterways.
