In 2017, I addressed the city council and wrote a letter to the editor about our excessive property tax rate which was higher than any other city of our size. Since taxes are a campaign topic now I think it is time to revisit this issue to see where we are four years later. Assuming an average home value of just $150,000, that tax bill has fallen just $56 in four years due to city rate decreases. However, in reality, the average bill is actually much higher now than in 2017. Appraisal increases mean that the $150,000 home is closer to $200,000 now. That increase has more than wiped out the $56 some Baytown Leaders brag about saving us while putting more tax dollars in the city’s pocket. We simply have not seen the tax relief we were promised. For most property owners our tax bills are higher than they have ever been. Rate decreases and increasing 65 and older exemptions are moves in the right direction but the city even voted against maximizing the senior exemption. The bottom line is we are still taxed at a higher rate by the city of Baytown than any other city of our size, this year’s budget increased over $9 million, total city tax levies have increased every single year since 2011, and city collected revenue has increased 88% in the past ten years. That doesn’t happen if taxes are truly being cut. Don’t believe the hype. Demand real tax relief.
Byron Schirmbeck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.