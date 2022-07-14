Brian Babin, Baytown’s Congressional Rep and full-time Trump lap dog, was exposed as a potential traitor during the latest Jan 6 hearing. Babin was identified as one of several reps who attended a secretive Dec 21, 2020 meeting at the WH to discuss Trump’s phony voter fraud scheme, (the big lie) and how to keep Trump in power by challenging the certified Electoral College results. Babin was aware of the planned march to the Capitol to pressure Pence into declaring millions of Biden votes as invalid. Thanks to Babin’s boot licking habits a riot and deaths happened. Yes, Babin is partly responsible for those deaths.
While it’s not yet clear the exact role Babin played in Trump’s scheme to overthrow democracy on Jan 6th, it is clear that unethical Babin was easily influenced by a lying, calculating con artist whose strategy was to stay in power at all costs. Babin has never once denounced his crime boss but repeatedly condemns Biden’s policies without ever offering a better plan. I guess Babin was like most pathetic sniveling conservatives who were afraid to confront Trump’s lies.
