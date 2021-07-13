The Baytown Police Department mission is “to enhance the quality of life in the City of Baytown by working cooperatively with the citizens within the framework of the U.S. Constitution.”
We want to work together to improve the poor reputation of the police department, whether perceived or real. This is not an attack on police officers. We want a level of trust and open communication. We want to ensure all citizens receive excellent levels of service and protection no matter skin color or race. We want to support the police officers and the good work of the department as a whole. We want to see the bad actions addressed and officers being held accountable in Baytown. We want all citizens to make it home safely at the end of the night to love on their families. We can’t grow together and truly be “Baytown Strong” if we can’t admit our areas of weakness. We want to be a part of the solution. We want to help the department attain their mission. It starts with working cooperatively.
