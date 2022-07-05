I am just getting over the column by Mr. Lyons where he declares Joe Biden a saint and the savior of the United States. Just ask yourself, would you leave your young daughter alone with touchy-feely Joe? Not if you cared any at all about her, or you just got your information from MSNBC/CNN or the DNC mainstream media, and you didn’t know.
Worst president ever. I am reviewing Mr. Showalter’s column on gas prices. He makes some good and valid points. However, as a college government professor, I would think you could do a little research or maybe just know that having a permit to drill does not give you permission to drill. There are more government controlled steps that have to be taken (red tape). As far as oil company’s profits, would you say somewhere in the range of Google, Facebook or Amazons 10% to 20% return profit would be fair? The large oil companies profits were less than 5%. The truth is two years ago the U.S. was exporting oil to the world. The first thing this disaster of an administration did was stop that. Prices went up everywhere on everything.
