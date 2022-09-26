I’ll take MAGA Araujo’s challenge, but I’ll answer it conversely. I’ll say what President Biden and Democrats (B&D) going forward, have NOT done.
B&D don’t have to worry about or defend ignoring a pandemic that killed a million Americans. B&D didn’t have to pay hush money to a porn star for her silence. B&D did not organize an insurrection on our Democracy and our Capitol Building, where hundreds of people were injured and five people were killed. B&D don’t dispute the many judges and Republican election workers that have checked and double checked the 2020 election results. President Biden doesn’t have criminal cases filed against him. B&D haven’t made inappropriate or illegal phone calls to election officials begging for a change in the ballot totals. B&D haven’t had their Twitter accounts deactivated, to prevent the malicious spreading of lies and misinformation. President Biden has never refused to make public his Tax Returns. And neither has he stolen highly sensitive information stored it in a box at his private residence and refused multiple demands to return it to its’ rightful owner.... The United States. B&D would NEVER hold back medical care from women and threaten to put doctors in prison, taking away rights that have been in effect for 50 years.
