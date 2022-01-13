After calling the insurrectionist of Jan 6 “terrorists” Texas Senator Ted Cruz publicly backtracked on Fox News apologizing to the republican base. He won’t defend his wife, his children, or even himself.
If Ted Cruz had fought at the Alamo he would have been the first to cross the line in the sand, tuck tail, and run like the coward he is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.