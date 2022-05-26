Thanks to redistricting, we inherited Congressman Dan Crenshaw. The man was a member of the Navy SEALs, an elite and secretive military unit. Clearly the man knows how to take orders, but he appears to be confused about his new chain of command. He, along with senators Cruz and Cornyn, voted for a bill that is effectively a declaration of war against Russia, including an appropriation of $40 billion — most of which goes to benefit Ukraine. He did this at a time when polling consistently shows Americans have no interest in another foreign war. Memories of the last war, which lasted 20 years, are still fresh in our minds. We remember 13 dead servicemen and over $80 billion in perfectly good military equipment left on the field in Afghanistan. In a recent televised interview, Crenshaw sarcastically noted that the appropriation couldn’t buy one bottle of formula. Tell that to desprate U.S. mothers, who’ve seen the pallet-loads of formula stockpiled by the Departmment of Homeland Security at the border to serve endless “migrant” caravans.
If Crenshw sincerely believes that Russia is an existential threat to the United States, then let him and his colleagues vote a declaration of war, as the law requires. But if he is executing orders from globalists, who find corruption-riddled Ukraine a useful playground to build “black” bioweapons labs and to test cutting-edge police state technology, then I suggest that he shift his focus to domestic priorities. The globalists’ efforts to “soft kill” Americans as they openly replace us witth “600 million” (according to U.N. website) refugees are becoming more flagrant and intolerable by the day.
