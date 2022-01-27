Elsa Kleinman states there was a “raging pandemic” during the Trump administration, but failed to mention how vilified Trump was when he imposed travel restrictions that the Democrats called xenophobic, but possibly could have helped slow the influx of infected people. Basically the same type of restrictions imposed recently by Biden. Ms. Kleiman also mentions the tax cuts for the “ultra-rich”, the same tax cuts that made a significant difference in my tax bill and the same tax cuts that the IRS admits helped the middle, working class Americans most.
There is no mention of the fact that more Covid deaths under the Biden administration than under the Trump administration, even though Trump didn’t wear a mask.
