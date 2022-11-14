Leave it to the stupid Republicans to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. They know before hand the scumbag Democrats are going to cheat and its always the same result. In Harris county the Republicans leaning precincts mysteriously did not have enough ballots to discourage voting. In Nevada and Arizona they kept delaying the vote count and always were able to keep coming up with uncounted for or lost ballots until they had enough for victory. Mitch McConnell is as much to blame with only supporting his hand picked candidates who many are Democrat lights. Its just amazing how stupid voters can’t remember how much better it was two short years ago with crime, corruption and the economy failing the American people. The old saying is so true “You can’t fix stupid.”
Raymond Martin, Mont Belvieu
