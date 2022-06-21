Joe Biden at a New Hampshire campaign on Sept. 6-2019: “I want you to look at my eyes. I guarantee you we’re going to end fossil fuel”
On his first day in office Biden stops work on the Keystone pipeline and restricts drilling on federal lands and water. Soon after he increased the carbon tax on fossil fuel products. Recently he failed to renew leases to produce oil from the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska. Currently a number of Blue states are suing oil companies for causing climate change. Now he has the utter gall to place the blame for high gas prices on the very industry he has vowed to shut down. It’s almost impossible to imagine someone being so detached from reality.
(1) comment
You are totally correct. This is the most Constitutionally destructive administration this country has ever had. Not one piece of legislature they have passed has my vote. From the second he sat down at the desk in the Oval Office, he has taken representation from the American voter. We need another Boston Tea Party because we are literally experiencing taxation without representation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.