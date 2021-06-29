I just read Jim Finley’s letter to his readers telling us that he will no longer be writing new articles for the Baytown Sun, but we can still read his articles from the past. There is some comfort in that, but he will still be missed. I never met Jim, but I felt like we would be on a first name basis. I worked with his wife, Margie, for several years, and I knew her to be a lovely lady. Jim told such personal stories of his life and his career in the newspaper business. He wrote about good friends and often, lessons learned. He wrote with humor, and kindness, and affection. His stories were interesting and often filled with nostalgia. I also appreciated the fact that he never spoke poorly of anyone in his stories except himself occasionally and then, only in good humor. I, for one, will miss hearing about his future adventures and current musings. Thank you, Mr. Finley, for sharing your wit and wisdom with all the readers of The Baytown Sun for so many years!
Elsa Kleiman
