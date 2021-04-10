My wife and I met while we were both students at Lee College. Both my son and my daughter attended Lee before moving on to four-year universities. Now my oldest grandson is a student at Lee, so I have a long history and interest in Lee’s future and viability.
We have three regents up for re-election who have also invested their time, energy and experience in this institution. Mark Hall, Mark Himsel and Weston Cotten have all dedicated themselves to making sure that Lee College continues to offer a high quality, reasonably priced education. When you go to the polls, make sure you vote to keep these three experienced regents representing your interests in our local community college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.