Does anyone with a modicum of common sense, be you a Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, or Independent, believe the Biden Administration handled the evacuation of our American citizens and Afghanistan National Allies correctly?
Our national security adviser stated the process was a unanimous decision that was made with our generals and civilian advisers all in agreement. I always thought the leaders of our great military, mainly West Point graduates, learned something about both offensive and defensive strategies of warfare, but apparently they didn’t.
