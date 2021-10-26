Here we go again. The elite of Baytown want a golf course. This has been voted on and rejected by the public. There were two in Baytown at one time. Both went out of existence due to not enough support from people playing golf.
Now we want the city to spend taxpayer money to support a few, with everyone’s money? If it was in such great demand there would be one at the old Evergreen course. Old course could not draw enough support to run. By this logic we should build a new drag strip, it is going away also and it pumped more money into Baytown than a golf course. City fathers, let's do what the voters voted on. Just a concerned citizen.
