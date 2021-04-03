As I read Thursday’s paper on April Fool’s Day – my 85th birthday, I was impressed with two letters next to one another. Mr. Tom Kinkaid and Ms Kathryn Aguilar wrote pieces that the word “factless” speaks to.
In his four paragraphs, Mr. Kincaid offers 19 factless conspiracy theories. I counted them. His many failed points is to parrot conspiracy theories he has read or heard. He tries in vain to restore some semblance of relevancy to the “tyrannical administration” that we endured for the past four years. I have to call his bluff.
