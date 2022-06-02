Concerning the gun issue — as with animals, if it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it is probably a duck.
Anyone who knows anything about rifles, especially military rifles, and looks at an AR-15, Bushmaster .223 or AK-47 can see that these are military assault rifles. These weapons with their rather small caliber, high muzzle velocities and large capacity magazines are designed to wound and/or kill as many human beings as possible in a short time at rather close range.
