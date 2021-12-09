Dr. Steve missed a few key points in his article on inflation. It’s not coming down with this administration in office. The problem is the Democrats don’t care about high prices especially gas and diesel prices. This is their plan to drive people to electric cars. They said as much. Nearly all goods are delivered by trucking. The high diesel prices are passed on to the consumer.
The poor people the Democrats claim to care for are hurt the most. This is all in their scheme to combat so called climate change and get off of fossil fuels.
