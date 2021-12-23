That’s quite a broad brush that Truman Felder painted there of Mr. Arraujo’s alignments of fellow GOPers. We used to all be just racists but now we have moved into the white supremacist category. That’s really funny now because Mr. Arraujo is of Hispanic heritage. He is going to be in a lot of trouble when fellow GOPer’s find that out.
Just in case you haven’t noticed, it appears to be Mr. Felder’s party that puts people into categories. They have a lot of saving to do with all the different categories. They seem to be losing ground with them as high prices on everything you can think of takes the spotlight. Darn it’s the Christmas season now, awful bad timing there. Joke Biden’s message is be patriotic and suck it up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.