What a waste of resources! Our House of Representatives has formed an illegitimate committee (all Democrats) to persue the ghost of Trump. What is the real purpose of this Jan. 6 committee? They should be investigating how to bring down inflation, the cost of gasoline and the immigration crisis. These are the real challenges facing all Americans daily.
Sleepy Joe recently said this inflation crisis could not be fixed with a flip of a switch although he created it with a stroke of the pen. Another standing ovation for our Commander in Chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.