Baytown’s assessed real estate values have skyrocketed and the City of Baytown has lots of money, so why not a new golf course? It’s true that there are already several courses within a few minutes of Baytown, none of which are that successful, and that two Baytown courses (Goose Creek and Evergreen) have recently failed, and that there was a vote on a city course that was defeated, but why should we pay attention to that? We need to spend the money and it will pay for itself. Also, professional wrestling is real.
Barry Bobbitt
