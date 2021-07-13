On July 11, I read two Letters to the Editor concerning our police department.
One concerning transparency of the Baytown Police Internal Affairs. Just to advise the readers, anytime there is a use of force incident a separate report must be generated. The force is reviewed by supervisor(s) and either authorized or forwarded to the Internal Affairs Bureau for further investigation.
Allen West, the former chairman of the Texas GOP, has announced he will challenge Gov. Greg Abbott in the GOP primary. Former GOP state Sen. Don Huffines and conservative commentator Chad Prather also announced runs for the job. On the Democrat side, former US Rep. Beto O’Rourke and actor Matthew McConaughey are mulling runs for governor. If the election were today, who gets your vote for Texas governor?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.