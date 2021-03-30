Mr. Bloom has some nerve talking about “GOP Integrity”. Millions of mail in ballots that are impossible to verify, millions after the dead line were accepted. Once the ballot is opened and removed from the envelope it can never be verified which is what happened in all the swing states. The Democrats always find hundreds of thousands votes between midnight and 5 a.m. once all the Republicans observers are dismissed.
The Republicans are always accused of wanting to suppress the votes but all they really want is dead people, voting twice, voter harvesting and illegal votes not to be counted. Is that suppressing the votes?
