Thank you to Margaret Gardner for a terrific column about the origins of Pride Month. Over my many years as a teacher at Lee College, I was sometimes the first non-dismissive adult that gay and lesbian students encountered. I accepted them, allowing them to be who they were without judgement. That first group of students in the early 1980s set the tone for the campus newsroom for the next 20 years - everyone belongs here.
Thank you, Ms. Gardner. We have much to celebrate.
(1) comment
LGTPQ+ people are not special and do not deserve special treatment or 30 days of celebration, period. Veterans and our war dead both get one day of recognition a year. You know it, I know it, and the only people who think they are special are politicians pandering voters, liberal instructors in our schools, and LGTPQ+ people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.