It is hard to read letters to the editor such as, “Biden no golden boy,” without being shocked at the disconnect between fact and fiction. This writer thinks Biden is wrecking our constitution. He claims that the Biden administration is “utterly corrupt,” and, I realize that he is not alone in his opinion.
Have these people not been following the January 6th hearings? Did they not observe the events of January 6th for themselves? We are in trouble as a nation when decent men think The Baytown Sun is “bombarding us with extreme left-wing politics.” January 6th and the events leading up to January 6th are the true sources of danger to our democracy.
