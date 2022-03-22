As usual Dr. Steve conveniently left out some key points on his supply and demand article like the 2017 to 2020 period when the U. S. was energy independent and actually exporting energy to foreign markets. Biden shut down drilling on federal lands and instituted regulations where anyone who had planned on drilling had second thoughts. Biden shut down the Keystone pipeline which would be completed by now supplying the U.S. with 900,000 barrels from a friendly nation. Biden stopped drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge which has a vast supply equal to the Middle East. That’s your supply and demand.
The American people are getting hosed because of the radical Left’s climate change initiative pure and simple. Biden and the radical Left pretend to care about rising energy cost but behind closed doors they are celebrating. The European nations will regret the decision to rely on Russia for their energy needs as it is playing out now. You can thank Joke Biden for $4 a gallon gas and $5 a gallon diesel. You think Middle America is hurting? You ain’t seen nothing yet. Raymond Martin
