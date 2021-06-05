Reading Chuck Chandler’s article on the 1854 Hurricane reminds me how the climate change alarmist whose narrative now is trying to convince everyone how today’s hurricanes are so much worse than in the past. How people believe this hogwash is beyond me.
My first recollection of hurricanes was 1957 when hurricane Audrey wiped out Cameron, Louisiana. In 1961 hurricane Carla hit 120 miles down the coast toward Port O’Connor that wiped out Brownwood in Baytown. People had 10 inches of water in their homes and the Humble Oil Refinery sustained mayor damage. In 1969 hurricane Camille hit Mississippi with 185 mile an hour winds.
