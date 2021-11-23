Mayor Brandon Capetillo has been doing a fine job: streets are improving, drainage improving, downtown is looking better all the time and much more.
All the citizens should be proud of this. So far, I am proud to have voted for Brandon Capetillo for Mayor. However, we have things that need to be addressed. My main concerned is traffic on Highway 146 from Interstate 10 to Ferry Road. We had two 18 wheelers flip in this area just this week. I am sure the city can come up with a real fix. The yellow barricades that force people to U-turn in traffic and people to not be able to use the “turn lane” for turning is not a help, it is a danger. All citizens should get behind our mayor to correct this hazard.
