I just saw the Biden administration approval numbers and they look bad for the country. I say this because I find it hard to believe that 47% of the country approve of the administration’s job so far.
My question is what are they approving? (1) Could it be him stopping the pipeline and putting people out of work on some very good paying jobs (2) at the same time causing the price of fuel to just about double. (that has to be the main reason for inflation in this country.) (3) At the same time he signed off on the Russian pipeline to Europe. Wonder why? (4) Maybe it is the 47% are approving on the way he handled the exit out of Afghanistan. That really went well – for the Taliban that is. I still pray for the people killed and abandoned. This administration doesn’t seem to care. (5) Maybe the 47% approve of the way this administration has been all over the map on the virus – mask, no mask and get vaxed or get fired. If getting vaxed works why doesn’t it work? (6) Maybe it is the way the Biden administration has handled the southern border. People flooding in sex trafficking, drugs, the death to America crowd, and untested maybe sick. But hey, Biden is giving all of them free transportation around the country (could be next door to you). I have said it before and I will say it again this administration is a disaster for the country.
