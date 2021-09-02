I/we are smarter than you. That is what Mr. Truman is saying. If you worked as a craftsman for a living you are not worthy of an opinion.
To back his accusations he quotes a doctor and an organization(CDC) who if you were listing has been all over the map. You need a mask you don’t need a mask oh now you need two. By the way, who thinks it is a smart idea to make a virus more deadly to humans? Mr. Truman your doctor thought that was a good idea (that is a fact) and your CDC tried to hide that from the world (another fact). Had they been more forthcoming no telling how many people would be alive today.
