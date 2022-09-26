Hate is a terrible thing... It blinds you to reality and impairs your judgement. Hate leads to evil thoughts and evil deeds. I refer to people being so focused on (ORANGE MAN BAD) that they cannot see what is really going on. This country is in a crisis, the economy, our border, and our future. I can not believe that people are focused on Donald J. Trump. They seem to hate so much they can not, or will not, see what the Biden administration is doing to America. Inflation is skyrocketing. The Biden administration is facilitating inflation no matter what they name the bill. Just read the bill, it has nothing in it to reduce inflation. Quite the opposite. Anyone quoting this bill either has not read it, if they did, they don’t understand it and if they understand it they want the U.S. to fail. The bill also has previsions to keep U.S. pharmaceutical companies from competing with the Chinese Communist Party pharmaceuticals. The same C.C.P. that he gave a large portion of the U.S. strategic oil reserve. Why would he do this? Could it have something to do with the Millions of dollars he and his family received from the Chinese Communist Party? We can remain focused on Orange Man Bad while the Biden administration destroys this great country, or we can put this administration in check this November. Whether you identify as Democrat, Republican or Independent, we must pull together and save America from this disaster of an administration.
Larry Rollo, Baytown
