As long-time users of the southern approach to the Hartman Bridge, from Alexander Drive to Wyoming Street (near the Missouri Street Church), we were excited to see the opening of the freeway access known as State Highway 99, which our clients use to access our food pantry. This helps make us more accessible.
It is seriously disappointing to realize that access to the freeway is considered part of the Grand Parkway Toll Road, thereby charging sixty-two cents for every use of this section, even when the use is limited to the short two-mile section between State Highway 146E Business & Wyoming Street.
