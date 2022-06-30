The La Porte Police Department would like to thank the community for your assistance in locating the suspect in the fatal road rage incident that occurred on June 15. Your phone calls, tips, and social media posts were useful in developing investigative leads that ultimately led to identifying and locating a suspect. If you have any additional information that may assist the ongoing investigation, please contact Detective Lane at 281-842-3141 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS(8477). You may follow us on Facebook at @LaPortePoliceDepartment.
