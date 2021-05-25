Opened my Saturday Baytown Sun and read that more meetings are to be held on Highway 146 between I-10 and Ferry Road. In the meetings I went to the main concern (from the citizens) was the truck traffic. Dump trucks are the worse. The article’s only comment about that was they (who ever that is) was going to encourage the trucks to find another route. I-10 to 330 would work or make Highway 99 toll free and tell the trucks to use it. Mister Mayor ask the Baytown PD DOT group to set-up at Ferry Road and inspect these trucks as fast as they can. Or you people/politicians can take the normal avenue for resolving issues and kick the can down the road. I just hope we don’t loose a life because we don’t give this the attention it needs. If I can be of any service you have my info.
Larry Rollo
