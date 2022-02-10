Those eligible for a mail ballot had to provide ID, either Texas Drivers License Number or last 4 digits of their Social Security Number. It’s best to enter both because your TDL number may not be the one you had when you registered to vote.
My wife, Doris, was surprised to find out that you have to enter them again on the mail ballot carrier envelope. It isn’t clear. The place to do it is hidden by the flap of the envelope. Don’t know if this was required by the legislature or the County Clerk added it. Be warned and complete this additional step.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.