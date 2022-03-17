News media is pushing their own narrative reality of the reason gas prices are so high is because of Russia invading Ukraine. What? Do they think everyone is stupid? Seriously. This is what all conventional news outlets are reporting.
Think about it. The reason gas prices are so high is because our president out-sourced our oil. Fact check: True.
