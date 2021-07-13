In regards to bringing the battleship to permanently reside in Baytown at Bayland Island, I would like to say a few things. I served in the U.S. Navy in World War II, Jan. 23, 1943 to Oct. 16, 1945, onboard the USS Cruiser 7 Raleigh. Our ship was fired upon in two battles Attu and Pamasihira. I gave coordinates as a lookout in order to target enemy ships. The firepower of the battleships was much greater than our cruiser and of utmost importance to protect our country.
After the war, I became a school teacher and settled in Baytown, and raised my family in the community I came to love. Baytown is full of history and the Bayland site in my opinion would be ideal for visibility and help the city with tourism.From looking down from The Fred Hartman Bridge I would forcibly say “I have my freedom today because of that Battleship Texas!”
