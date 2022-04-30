If anyone wonders why there is doubt about elections in Harris County and mail-in ballots, just consider our last primary election back on March 1 when 10,000 mail-in ballots were found by election officials four days after the polls had closed and results had been posted.
And just this week we find that over a six-year period, the county was scammed by millions of fake applications for paper tags that cost Harris County $80 million in uncollected fees and tolls charges.
