Our president, Joe Biden, and his puppet master committee of radical leftist Democrats tell him every word to say that are focused on unconstitutional vaccine mandates, radical politics, and a socialist transformation of our country instead of doing what is best for our economy. This along with welcoming all illegal immigrants from all over the world, not just Mexico, and shipping them all around our nation with their only cost is for them is to vote for Democrats through their “Build Back ‘Broke’” and other election fraud bills.
How can Democrats still be proud of their party - Botched Afghanistan withdrawal nightmare, grocery shelves bare because of supply chain problems not to mention “Bideninflation” which is the worst in 40 years, their war on gas and oil sending fuel prices through the roof, Increases in violent crime, smash and grab, domestic violence, our justice department has forgotten the meaning of justice, a corrupt FBI, “critical race theory” and its impact on our military and public schools plus, don’t forget about the “Defunding the Police” movement and when I point out all this hypocrisy it somehow makes me a racist?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.