Having an arm or leg amputated is hard for anyone dealing with this. Why does the process for Disability so lengthy. If a doctor’s report and medical records are on file then why does it take so long. In the timeframe to get approved why can’t government step in to help those in need with benefits. Please do the right thing and get us the benefits we deserve.
Over 2 million Americans live with limb loss or limb difference, but two-thirds won’t receive a prosthetic device. There is not much information to explain why or if people are getting access to the care they need. That’s why I’m urging Senator John Cornyn, Senator Ted Cruz, and Representative Lizzie Fletcher to cosponsor the Triple A Study Act (S.1089/H.R.2461).
