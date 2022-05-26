There is positive proof now that the 2020 election was stolen. I know, I know you’re saying just another Republican conspiracy lunatic. I challenge you to buy, rent or borrow “2000 Mules” and watch it. With the new cell phone and camera technology availability the mules (paid operatives) are seen stuffing the ballet drop boxes in the swing states in the dead of night. Tens of thousands of fraudulent ballots were used to alter an American presidential election. This is hard to even imagine that this could happened in America. Watch the film, you won’t believe the effort by a political party to buy an election.
Raymond Martin
