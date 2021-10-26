The highest gas prices we have had in the last eight years and still climbing, multiple product shortages with some economists predicting we will be paying at least 10% more for most products by the end of the year, and tied in with that, the highest CPI (Consumer Price Index) we have had in 30 years. Inflation for the month of September was 5.4%, the highest we have had since 2008.
We are experiencing record unemployment, a proposed $3.6 trillion debt, new and used auto prices up 25%, thousands of unvaccinated aliens crossing the border and being housed and fed with our tax dollars and then being released back in to our communities or put on airplanes, again at taxpayer expense and sent all over the country. And by the way, only about 10% of them return for their required legal immigration hearings.
