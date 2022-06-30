June 28’s column by Gene Lyons starts off with his astounding admission that “Joe Biden is a national hero; the savior of our democracy, and as decent a man as has ever occupied the Oval Office.” I laughed for five minutes. I also want to thank The Baytown Sun for gas-lighting its audience with the stupidest opinion I’ve heard in a while.
Joe is a known child and female neck-sniffing pandering used car salesman to anyone who has been paying attention. His cover-up of his dope-using pedophile son’s activities in Ukraine are nothing short of criminal. For the life of me, I can’t understand the Sun’s constant propping up of this man’s utterly corrupt administration like he is a golden boy. He has done everything wrong since taking office and is wrecking the Constitution as we helplessly watch.
