If you look at the current state of affairs across the country it’s hard to imagine what the Democrats can run on. Their war on fossil fuels has driven up gas prices. Their reckless spending has given us record inflation. Moody Analytics reported that the average family is paying almost $500 more each month than they did for the same goods just a year ago—almost $6,000 each year thanks to Joe Biden being in office.
Make no mistake about it, in less than two years Joe Biden and the Democrats have destroyed our economy, ran up record debt, opened our border to record number of illegals and drugs entering, got us into a proxy war with Russia, and ignored the out of control crime and murders going on in Democrat-run cities and states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.