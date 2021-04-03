Kathryn Aguilar seems to be OK with attacking the Bill of Rights, but don’t dare to try and make sure our elections are fair. She would have what amounts to a tax on gun ownership, but would probably have objections to a poll tax.
Gun owners already are subjected to background checks when buying a firearm, can’t say the same for voters. All the voting rules and regulations can’t stop some from voting illegally yet all gun owners should suffer for the misguided actions of those that choose to break the law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.